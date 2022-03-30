Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Weekly Jail Log

March 25-29

Somervell County Sheriff's Office patch

• Germany, Natasha Dawn, 29, Glen Rose; warrant

• Winters, Stuart Lynn, 61, Glen Rose; assault

• Arriaga Jaime, 27; Granbury; driving while intoxicated

• Walker, Edward Burce III, 27, Rainbow; criminal trespass

• Prince, Adeil Marie, 35, Somervell County; criminal trespass

Crashes

• March 21: 7100 block of Weste Hwy 67; accident with injury

• March 22: 2000 block of FM 205; hit and run

• March 28: 1200 block of CR 323; hit and run

Fires

• March 21: 1000 block of North FM 199; brush fire

• March 21: 1800 block of Texas Drive; brush fire

• March 25: 1400 block of West Hwy 67; reported fire

• March 27: 1100 block of Darrel Drive; reported fire