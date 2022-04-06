Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports
Weekly Jail Log
• Rivas, Logan Tait, 26, Venus; driving while intoxicated
• Coy, Tayler Sequoia, 25, Somervell County; warrant
• Mahan, Alicia Tyne, 38, Glen Rose; warrant
• Delgado, Juan Carlos, 36, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
• Conner, Brian Russell, 51, Somervell County; possession of marijuana
• Drakem Willam Jason, 49, Somervell County; terroristic threat; warrant
• Mercado, Francisco, 54, Richardson, Texas; criminal trespass
• Mercado, Michael, 27, Dallas; criminal trespass
Crashes
• March 28: 1200 block of CR 323; hit and run
• March 29: 1000 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury
• March 31: 2100 block of W. US 67/CR 2021; minor accident
• March 31: S FM 56/ SH 144; minor accident
• April 1: 1200 block of FM 2174; minor accident
• April 2: 4100 block of CR 2009; hit and run
• April 3: E. Gibbs Blvd/NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• April 4: 3800 block of N. SH 144; minor accident
• April 4: 3600 block of FM 51; hit and run
Fires
• April 1: Grande Avenue; brush fire
• April 4: Camelot Drive; brush fire