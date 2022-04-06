Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

• Rivas, Logan Tait, 26, Venus; driving while intoxicated

• Coy, Tayler Sequoia, 25, Somervell County; warrant

• Mahan, Alicia Tyne, 38, Glen Rose; warrant

• Delgado, Juan Carlos, 36, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Conner, Brian Russell, 51, Somervell County; possession of marijuana

• Drakem Willam Jason, 49, Somervell County; terroristic threat; warrant

• Mercado, Francisco, 54, Richardson, Texas; criminal trespass

• Mercado, Michael, 27, Dallas; criminal trespass

Crashes

• March 28: 1200 block of CR 323; hit and run

• March 29: 1000 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury

• March 31: 2100 block of W. US 67/CR 2021; minor accident

• March 31: S FM 56/ SH 144; minor accident

• April 1: 1200 block of FM 2174; minor accident

• April 2: 4100 block of CR 2009; hit and run

• April 3: E. Gibbs Blvd/NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 4: 3800 block of N. SH 144; minor accident

• April 4: 3600 block of FM 51; hit and run

Fires

• April 1: Grande Avenue; brush fire

• April 4: Camelot Drive; brush fire