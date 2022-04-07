Lady Tigers, Runnin’ Tiger bring home postseason accolades

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The postseason accolades for the Glen Rose Lady Tigers and Runnin’ Tigers keep rolling in.

Lady Tigers freshmen Lily Melton and Alexis Rynders, seniors Hazel Hawkins and Mallory Alexander and sophomore Aimee Flippen as well as Runnin’ Tiger senior Cross Arrington have recently been named to all-state and all-region teams.

Melton, Rynders and Flippen were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Team, while Hawkins and Alexander were named TGCA Academic All-State, and Arrington was named to the Class 4A All-Region 1 team.

Rynders and Flippen, who was one of 20 players named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A First Team, were also named to the TABC Class 4A Region 1 team.

Flippen, who was named the District 6-4A MVP, led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She is the school-record holder for rebounds in a game (17) and season (349); blocks in a game (6), season (53) and career (80); field-goal percentage in a game (86%) and field-goal percentage for a season (65.9%).

Melton, the District 6-4A Offensive Player of the Year, was second on the team in points with 11, and she led the Lady Tigers in 3-pointers made with a school-record 78. She also shares the school record for 3-pointers in a game with Syd Lozier with eight. She also is the school-record holder in 3-point field goal percentage for a season (36.5%).

Rynders, the District 6-4A Newcomer of the Year, averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She averaged a team-best 28 minutes a game for the Lady Tigers. She was second on the team in 3-pointers made (45).

Arrington, a District 6-4A selection, averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, and he is the school-record holder for points in a game (42).