Glen Rose community briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

Glow ball golf tournament set for April 15

The Glen Rose ISD football team hosting a Glow Ball Tournament on April 15 at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

The first nine holes will begin at 4 p.m. and the last nine will be played after dinner in the dark. Cost per player is $125.

If your business is interested in sponsorships, contact Owen Clifton at (979) 966-2929 or Cliff Watkins at 325-668-1562.

Walk Against Bullying

The first-ever Walk Against Bullying will be held April 9 from 1-5 p.m. at Wheeler Branch Park.

For more information, contact Kelly Harris at 254-897-3750.

Casino Night at Squaw Valley set for May 7

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting a Casino Night on May 7 at 6 p.m. The cost is $75.

Appetizers will be served from 6-7 p.m.; gaming from 7-10 p.m.; and silent auction from 10-11 p.m.