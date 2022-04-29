Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Casino Night at Squaw Valley set for May 7

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting a Casino Night on May 7 at 6 p.m. The cost is $75.

Appetizers will be served from 6-7 p.m.; gaming from 7-10 p.m.; and silent auction from 10-11 p.m.

The Promise hosting golf fundraiser

The Promise in Glen Rose is hosting its 12th annual charity golf tournament on Friday, May 6, at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Sign up begins at 8 a.m. and tee off is at 9 a.m.

Cost is $95 per individual or $350 for a team of four.

100% of the net proceeds from this tournament will go to The Promise general fund, supporting this nonprofit ministry, now in a 33-year tradition in the Texas Amphitheater

For more information, email info@thepromiseglenrose.com, call (254) 897-3926 or visit thepromiseglenrose.com

Barnard's Mill to once again host traditional Pow Wow

Last summer, Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum hosted a Pow Wow honoring the Comanche Nation and life of Chief Quanah Parker. What was started in that celebration and joining together in community continues.

Barnard's Mill and Art Museum is again hosting A Traditional Honor Pow Wow as they honor the past by bringing the future. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Somervell County Expo Center, 202 Bo Gibbs Blvd.

This traditional Pow Wow will honor the life of Juana Barnard, one of the original founders of Barnard’s Mill and who helped establish what became Glen Rose and Somervell County and will bring the future as we meet together and celebrate through American Indian Dance and Intertribals.

There will also be native vendors and food.

Admission for is $5 and free for ages 10 and younger.

For more information, contact Vick Castillo at (817) 559-3308 or visit Barnard's Mill on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Barnards-Mill-and-Art-Museum

Park hosting Paint with a Ranger

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting Paint with a Ranger at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Want to make a Dino-Mite card or paint a special picture for Mother's Day? Join a ranger to celebrate Mother's Day with some arts and crafts.

Meet: Dinosaur Models

Bring: Water, Close-toed shoes, creative inspiration (art supplies provided at the program)

Cost is free with park admission.

The park can be very busy on the weekends so reservations in advance online are requested. You can make those reservations at texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com/dinosaur-valley-state-park/