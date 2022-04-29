Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Weekly Jail Log

• Vara, Stormy Star, 28, Walnut Springs; public intoxication

• Palm, Antonio Allan, 44, Somervell County; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; terroristic threat against peace officer/judge

• Trevino, Maria Victoria, 36, Granbury; warrants

• Walters, Peyton Vance, 20, Justin; warrant

• Bowie, Shawrell Gaven, 28, Denver; warrant

• Stapleton, Cody Price, 28, Granbury; serving 4 days - concurrent

• Beard, Bridget Nicole, 34, Walnut Springs; public intoxication

• Quinones, Rodriguez, 43, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Fryar, Amy Paulette, 51, Carrollton; driving while intoxicated

Crashes

• April 18: 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 18: 3300 block of North 56; accident with injury

• April 20: 100 block of Austin Road; minor accident

• April 20: 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 21: West 67/Stadium Drive; accident with injury

• April 21: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 22: 400 block of Paluxy Street; hit and run

• April 22: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 22: 400 block of Bailey Street; minor accident

• April 24: 3200 block of South 144; minor accident

Fires

• April 20: 1700 block of CR 320; structure fire

• April 22: 1700 block of CR 1004; brush fire

• April 25: NE Big Bend Trail/West Bo Gibbs Boulevard; vehicle fire