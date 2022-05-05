Daughters of the Republic of Texas Bosque River Chapter to host meeting

Submitted to the Reporter

The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold its final meeting of the year on Tuesday, May 10, at noon at New York Hill Restaurant in Mingus followed by a tour of the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas located in Thurber.

There will be a brief business session to acknowledge new members and remember our recently deceased member, Barbara Kayser.

They will also learn about the DRT’s newest honor day, The Treaty of Velasco, which was signed May 14, 1836.

Plans will be made for attending the state convention on May 26-28 in Austin.