Glen Rose Community Briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

Casino Night at Squaw Valley postponed

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting its Casino Night. Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 7, it has been postponed until June. More information will be released when it is available.

The cost will be $75. Appetizers will be served from 6-7 p.m.; gaming from 7-10 p.m.; and silent auction from 10-11 p.m.

The Promise hosting golf fundraiser

The Promise in Glen Rose is hosting its 12th annual charity golf tournament on Friday, May 6, at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Sign up begins at 8 a.m. and tee off is at 9 a.m.

Cost is $95 per individual or $350 for a team of four.

100% of the net proceeds from this tournament will go to The Promise general fund, supporting this nonprofit ministry, now in a 33-year tradition in the Texas Amphitheater

For more information, email info@thepromiseglenrose.com, call (254) 897-3926 or visit thepromiseglenrose.com

Barnard's Mill to host traditional Pow Wow

Last summer, Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum hosted a Pow Wow honoring the Comanche Nation and life of Chief Quanah Parker. What was started in that celebration and joining together in community continues.

Barnard's Mill and Art Museum is again hosting A Traditional Honor Pow Wow as they honor the past by bringing the future. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Somervell County Expo Center, 202 Bo Gibbs Blvd.

This traditional Pow Wow will honor the life of Juana Barnard, one of the original founders of Barnard’s Mill and who helped establish what became Glen Rose and Somervell County and will bring the future as we meet together and celebrate through American Indian Dance and Intertribals.

There will also be native vendors and food.

Admission for is $5 and free for ages 10 and younger.

For more information, contact Vick Castillo at (817) 559-3308 or visit Barnard's Mill on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Barnards-Mill-and-Art-Museum

Dulcimer Festival set for this weekend

The Lone Star State Dulcimer Festival scheduled for this weekend at Oakdale Park.

The fun kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Admission to the Dulcimer Festival is free, parking is $5.

This group encourages/teaches the playing of these traditional instruments and all kinds of music is encouraged. For more information on the Dulcimer group, visit lssds.com

For more information on the festival, come out to Oakdale Park.

Park hosting Paint with a Ranger

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting Paint with a Ranger at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Want to make a Dino-Mite card or paint a special picture for Mother's Day? Join a ranger to celebrate Mother's Day with some arts and crafts.

Meet: Dinosaur Models

Bring: Water, Close-toed shoes, creative inspiration (art supplies provided at the program)

Cost is free with park admission.

The park can be very busy on the weekends so reservations in advance online are requested. You can make those reservations at texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com/dinosaur-valley-state-park/

Rainwater Harvesting Program scheduled

The Last Drop is a Rainwater Harvesting Program is scheduled for Monday, May 16. Check-in for the program opens at 5:30 p.m., and the educational program starts at 6 p.m. at the Somervell County Citizens, 209 SW Barnard St.

Sinclaire Newby from the Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District will be providing the educational component to the program. Representatives from the Somervell County Master Gardeners will provide a demonstration on building your own rainwater harvesting unit.

This program while providing valuable information will be delivered at a value of $15 a person and is open to everyone.

Folks attending can expect detailed information to help develop a quality game plan for rainwater harvesting options on their property. Expect a great learning environment where it is encouraged to ask questions. This all contributes to yet another unique and valuable education opportunity to engage with our program speaker and their topics.

RSVP for this program to the Somervell County office at (254) 897-2809 by May 13.

Gypsy Hearts Market set for May 13-15

Gypsy Hearts Market is headed to Somervell County on May 13-15 at the Somervell County Expo Center.

Tickets are $10 for Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; $10 on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and $5 on Sunday for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free.

Shop boutiques, home decor, vintage finds, children's boutiques, handcrafted jewelry, food trucks and more.

A free gift will be given to the first 100 shoppers each day.

Spring Fling set for May 14

Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, on the downtown square.

There will be live music from 4-7 p.m., food and drinks and in-store sales.

Celebrate with Paisley Reese & Tracks In Time Too as they give back to the community and visitors to show their appreciation.

Food will be provided by Longhorn Innovative Construction and JK Fire & Security.