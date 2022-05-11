Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Glen Rose Reporter

Jail Log

April 25-May 8

• Kipp, Jimmie Ann, 51, Duncan (Oklahoma); assault

• Hice, Peggy Sue, 64, Bryan (Oklahoma); assault

• White, Tommy Lee, 27, Tempe (Arizona); warrants

• Mora-Cerritos, Luis, 29, Glen Rose; warrant

• Tustin, Elizabeth Renee, 34, Somervell County; warrant

• Noisey, Melanie Ann, 49, Granbury; warrants

• Trevino, Maria Victoria, 36, Granbury; warrants

• Palm, Antonio Allan, 44, Somervell County; unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; terroristic threats

• Holderfield, James, 51, Somervell County; assault

• Pope, Lonnie Dewayne Jr., 31, Granbury; warrant

• Robertson, Mark, 41, Hamilton; warrant, possession of a controlled substance

• Sade, Nathan Alan, 30, Walnut Springs; possession of a controlled substance

• McGinty, Patrick L., 60, Buffalo (TX); unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance

• Daniel, Kenneth Wayne, 62, Guthrie (TX); possession of a controlled substance

• Dozier, Heath Dwayne, 38, Glen Rose; possession of a controlled substance

• Marino, Traci Dawn, 33, Glen Rose; warrant

• Prince, Andrew, 40, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Dotson, Jake Mackenzie, 22, Granbury; warrants

• Gilbert, Kevin Lance, 33, Granbury; warrant

• Mayer, Jeremiah Monrow, 28, Comanche; warrants

• Villapando, Julio Cruz, 38, Somervell County; assault

• Lee, Michael Dewane, 33, Shepherd; warrant

• Shackelford, James, 58, Granbury; warrants

• Johnson, Krysta Ann, 26, Granbury; warrants

• May, William Tyler, 31, Cleburne; warrant

• Bomar, Preston Scott, 31, Cleburne; public intoxication

• Espino, Cruz Delgado, 58, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

Crashes

• April 26: 100 block of West Gibbs Blvd.; accident with injury

• April 27: 100 block of Grace Street; minor accident

• April 28: 1100 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 28: 1700 block of SH 144; hit and run

• April 28: 2100 block of US 67; hit and run

• April 29: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury

• April 29: 900 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 30: 1000 block of Holden Street; accident with injury

• April 30: 1100 block of CR 313 Spur; hit and run

• May 3: 1300 block of SW Barnard Street; hit and run

• May 7: 100 block of Fourth Street; minor accident

• May 8: 100 block of NE Barnard Sure; accident with injury

Fires

• April 25: NE Big Bend Trail/West Gibbs; vehicle fire

• April 30: 4000 block of South FM 56; brush fire