Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports
Jail Log
April 25-May 8
• Kipp, Jimmie Ann, 51, Duncan (Oklahoma); assault
• Hice, Peggy Sue, 64, Bryan (Oklahoma); assault
• White, Tommy Lee, 27, Tempe (Arizona); warrants
• Mora-Cerritos, Luis, 29, Glen Rose; warrant
• Tustin, Elizabeth Renee, 34, Somervell County; warrant
• Noisey, Melanie Ann, 49, Granbury; warrants
• Trevino, Maria Victoria, 36, Granbury; warrants
• Palm, Antonio Allan, 44, Somervell County; unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; terroristic threats
• Holderfield, James, 51, Somervell County; assault
• Pope, Lonnie Dewayne Jr., 31, Granbury; warrant
• Robertson, Mark, 41, Hamilton; warrant, possession of a controlled substance
• Sade, Nathan Alan, 30, Walnut Springs; possession of a controlled substance
• McGinty, Patrick L., 60, Buffalo (TX); unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance
• Daniel, Kenneth Wayne, 62, Guthrie (TX); possession of a controlled substance
• Dozier, Heath Dwayne, 38, Glen Rose; possession of a controlled substance
• Marino, Traci Dawn, 33, Glen Rose; warrant
• Prince, Andrew, 40, Glen Rose; public intoxication
• Dotson, Jake Mackenzie, 22, Granbury; warrants
• Gilbert, Kevin Lance, 33, Granbury; warrant
• Mayer, Jeremiah Monrow, 28, Comanche; warrants
• Villapando, Julio Cruz, 38, Somervell County; assault
• Lee, Michael Dewane, 33, Shepherd; warrant
• Shackelford, James, 58, Granbury; warrants
• Johnson, Krysta Ann, 26, Granbury; warrants
• May, William Tyler, 31, Cleburne; warrant
• Bomar, Preston Scott, 31, Cleburne; public intoxication
• Espino, Cruz Delgado, 58, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
Crashes
• April 26: 100 block of West Gibbs Blvd.; accident with injury
• April 27: 100 block of Grace Street; minor accident
• April 28: 1100 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• April 28: 1700 block of SH 144; hit and run
• April 28: 2100 block of US 67; hit and run
• April 29: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury
• April 29: 900 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• April 30: 1000 block of Holden Street; accident with injury
• April 30: 1100 block of CR 313 Spur; hit and run
• May 3: 1300 block of SW Barnard Street; hit and run
• May 7: 100 block of Fourth Street; minor accident
• May 8: 100 block of NE Barnard Sure; accident with injury
Fires
• April 25: NE Big Bend Trail/West Gibbs; vehicle fire
• April 30: 4000 block of South FM 56; brush fire