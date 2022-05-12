Glen Rose community briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

Rainwater Harvesting Program scheduled

The Last Drop is a Rainwater Harvesting Program is scheduled for Monday, May 16. Check-in for the program opens at 5:30 p.m., and the educational program starts at 6 p.m. at the Somervell County Citizens, 209 SW Barnard St.

Sinclaire Newby from the Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District will be providing the educational component to the program. Representatives from the Somervell County Master Gardeners will provide a demonstration on building your own rainwater harvesting unit.

This program while providing valuable information will be delivered at a value of $15 a person and is open to everyone.

Folks attending can expect detailed information to help develop a quality game plan for rainwater harvesting options on their property. Expect a great learning environment where it is encouraged to ask questions. This all contributes to yet another unique and valuable education opportunity to engage with our program speaker and their topics.

RSVP for this program to the Somervell County office at (254) 897-2809 by May 13.

Gypsy Hearts Market set for May 13-15

Gypsy Hearts Market is headed to Somervell County on May 13-15 at the Somervell County Expo Center.

Tickets are $10 for Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; $10 on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and $5 on Sunday for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free.

Shop boutiques, home decor, vintage finds, children's boutiques, handcrafted jewelry, food trucks and more.

A free gift will be given to the first 100 shoppers each day.

Spring Fling set for May 14

Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, on the downtown square.

There will be live music from 4-7 p.m., food and drinks and in-store sales.

Celebrate with Paisley Reese & Tracks In Time Too as they give back to the community and visitors to show their appreciation.

Food will be provided by Longhorn Innovative Construction and JK Fire & Security.