McKinney named 2022 Tiger’s Eye Award winner

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Betty Ann Whitworth McKinney, a 1958 graduate of Glen Rose High School, has been named the Tiger’s Eye Award recipient for 2022.

Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo made the presentation last week.

“Betty Ann loves Glen Rose Schools and is a huge supporter of all the different Tiger teams and clubs,” Overbo said. “She still loves attending games and cheering loud in the stands. She is a proud Silver Tiger as well.”

While attending Glen Rose High School, McKinney was a percussionist in the Tiger Pride Band and was a founding member of the Hep Kats. Before games, she and her friends would paint the town red and white and secretly make spirit signs.

McKinney, along with her mother Opal Withworth and sister Valla Whitworth Sandlin, penned the Tiger Fight Song that “is still being played and beats in the hearts over Tiger today,” Overbo said.

McKinney married Jimmy Don McKinney, her high school sweetheart and four-year letterwinner in football and track, and they have three children: son Doby, and daughters Shawn and Laura. She was also instrumental in helping with the Glen Rose Pee Wee football program in its early years.

“She now has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great, great grandchildren who are proud to be Tigers,” Overbo said.

She assisted in Glen Rose schools throughout the years as a room mother while her children were in school as well as attending games and other events throughout the district.

The prestigious Tiger’s Eye Award is given annually to a Glen Rose High School graduate who is a supporter of GRISD schools and activities.

Previous winners include Billie Flannary; Weldon Hart; Logan Starnes; Jackie Epps; Windell Rozelle; Dorothy Gibbs; Jeanne Hart; Eddie Flannary; Sam White; Lloyd Wirt; Patricia West; Bonnah Boyd; Gloria Crisp; Jesse Pruitt; Walter Maynard; Jo Rozelle; Marian Phillips; Scott May; Brenda Ransom; Jack Bridges Jr.; Glennis Millon; Sharon Lawler; Judy May; and Becky Whitt Ice.