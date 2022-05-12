Myers, Evans retain positions on GRISD board

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The two incumbents for the Glen Rose ISD school board have retained their seats.

Trustee Tayna Myers and trustee Jason Evans were the top two vote-getters in the election that concluded last Saturday.

Evans received a total of 257 early votes, 32 election-day votes for a total of 399 votes, and Myers had 172 early votes, 116 election-day votes for a total of 288 votes.

While Evans won by a considerable margin, Myers finished 31 votes ahead of challenger David English, who finished with 257 votes (151 early, 106 on Election Day). Ellen Blair finished a distant fourth with 74 total votes (42 early, 32 on Election Day).

The election results became official on Tuesday afternoon when a quorum of GRISD trustees canvassed the vote.

The Glen Rose ISD board consists of seven unpaid members serving overlapping, three-year terms.

The positions currently held by president Jason Dillard, Jeff Hansen and Matt Langford will be up for election in May 2023. Marilyn Phillips and Paul Phillips are the other two board members, and their terms expire in 2024.

• State prop election: The statewide vote on Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 constitutional amendments dealing with reducing the limits on the total ad valorem taxes for public schools for the disabled and elderly, and increasing the homestead exemption each passed by a wide margin. Proposition 1 passed with 87% of the vote, while Proposition 2 passed with 85% of the vote.

In Somervell County 573 individuals voted for Prop 1 while 52 individuals voted against it, and with Prop 2, 582 voted for, while 45 voted against.

• Somervell County elections: Early voting for the run-off election between incumbent Dwayne Johnson and Richard Talavera for county commissioner for Precinct 2 begins Monday and concludes Friday, May 20.

Election Day is May 24.

In the March 1 primary election, Johnson received 284 votes while Talavera received 282 votes and Norm Planer received just 40 votes.

In 2018, the two were involved in a run-off. Talavera received 274 votes to Johnson’s 222 in the primary election, but Johnson captured the Republican place on the ballot by getting 51.6 percent of the vote over Talavera.