Project Graduation nets close to $100K

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose High School Class of 2022 will have just less than $100,000 to use for Project Graduation after ceremonies on May 27.

The annual Spaghetti Supper and Auction, organized by The New Focus of Somervell County and the Class of 2022, raised just more than $96,000 that will fund the party that will allow graduating seniors to attend an all-night party free from drugs and alcohol.

In addition, the funds will be used to purchase prizes and fund scholarships for those in attendance.

The annual event continues to thrive because of donations from individuals and businesses in Glen Rose and Somervell County.

The Class of 2022 would like to thank the members of the New Focus Board, Randall Bozarth and Nicole Frush, as well as Carrie Lytle, Lloyd Wirt, Madi Smith and Suzanne Butler for assisting with the auction.

Committee members included: Shauna Thompson, Dee Watson, David Hood, Angie Hood, Allan Nance, Linda Nance, Butler and Frush.

Businesses that assisted with the spaghetti supper were Hammond’s Barbecue; Chicken Express; Dairy Queen; Sonic; Dollar General; David’s; Simple Simons; Burger King; Debbie’s; Storybook Cafe; Grounded Coffee Shop; Pie Peddlers; Big Cup; Green Pickle; La Vita; Mamma Mia’s; Los Primos; Jitters Coffee Shop; and Brookshire’s.