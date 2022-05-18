Somervell County Sheriff’s Office report

Glen Rose Reporter

Weekly Jail Log

• Conner, George Randal, 32, Morgan; public intoxication

• Johnson, Garland Scott, 54, Granbury; evading arrest; theft; warrants

• Castillo, Shania Elise, Euless, 23; possession of marijuana

• Freeman, Michael, 42, Granbury; public intoxication

• Salas, Roque Issac, 18, Fort Worth; purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor; possession of marijuana

• Draper, Donald Brian, 44, Cleburne; assault

• Lopez, Andrea, 20, Fort Worth; possession of a controlled substance

• Campbell, Heath, 51, Granbury; serving 60 days (consecutive)

Crashes

• May 10: 90 block of Stadium Drive; minor accident

• May 10: South FM 56/SH 144; accident with injury

• May 11: 500 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• May 14: North SH 114/ US 67; minor accident

• May 14: East US 67/FM 200; accident with injury

• May 14: CR 2009/CR 2008; minor accident

• May 16: 1900 block of East US 67; minor accident

Fires

• May 12: 1000 block of CR 1002; brush fire

• May 12: 1000 block of CR 1004/ West US 67; brush fire

• May 14: 4600 block of CR 2011; brush fire

• May 15: 100 block of Rio Grand Street; structure fire