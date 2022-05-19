Glen Rose Community News in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

The Promise hosting auditions

The Promise in Glen Rose will be hosting Fall 2022 auditions on Saturday, June 4 at First Baptist Church, 13017 William Dodson Parkway in Farmers Branch and Saturdays June 11 and June 18 at The Promise Glen Rose, 5000 Texas Drive, Glen Rose.

For more information or to schedule an audition, email auditions@thepromiseglenrose.com

The Promise is a one-of-a-kind musical production performed annually at the Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose. It combines an award-winning musical score with a 150-person cast and crew, live animals, historically accurate costumes, and breathtaking lights, sound and special effects, all of which tell the story of the life of Jesus Christ in modern family-friendly fashion.

Program on feral hog management scheduled

A Tri-County Landowner Program on feral hog management is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 24 at 209 SW Barnard St. in Glen Rose.

Cost is $20 per individual or $30 per couple. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

Speaker will be Adam Henry and a meal is included with registration. The program counts for 1 CEU.

RVSP to your respective county agent at:

• Somervell County: Jordan Voges, (254) 897-2809 or Jordan.Voges@ad.tamu.edu

• Hood County: London Fair, (817) 579-3280 or London.Fair@ag.tamu.edu

• Johnson County: Justin Hale, (817) 556-6370 or Justin.Hale@ag.tamu.edu