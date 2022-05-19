Hague valedictorian, Dhakal salutatorian for Class of 2022

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose High School graduating class of 2022 has only one more week of senioritis before graduation ceremonies take place on Friday, May 27, at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

In addition to the 125 graduates, John Hague will be honored as the 2022 class valedictorian, while Ushma Dhakal will be recognized as the 2022 class salutatorian.

Hague, who holds a 109.597 weighted GPA, will graduate with 60 college hours, and he plans on attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville, while Dhakal, who carries a 107.456 weighted GPA, will graduate with 54 college hours, and she plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin.

Also in the top 10% (in order): Hazel Hawkins; Addelynn Lumpkins; Zoee Johnson; Shruti Bagale; Abigail Ketcherside; Jillian Kirkley; Austin Woodard; Mallory Alexander; Jody Keahey; Lacy Burtscher; and Elizabeth Locke.

Prior to graduation, the seniors will attend a series of events including Senior Recognition on Friday at 6 p.m. at the GRHS auditorium; and Baccalaureate, Sunday at 3 p.m. at the auditorium.

Commencement will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and Project Graduation, which raised close to $100,000 at the annual spaghetti supper and auction earlier this month, will take place immediately following graduation.