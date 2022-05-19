Somervell County burn ban lifted

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The bun ban in Somervell County has been lifted.

Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers said the ban was lifted at the end of April, some 70 days after it was first imposed earlier this year.

“The Texas Forestry Service told the fire Marshall that conditions were good to lift it until at least June. That's pretty much what we went on,” Chambers said.

Prior to the burn ban, from Dec. 21-Jan. 8, the Somervell County Fire Department saw an uptick in brush fires, but the wetter weather and current conditions make it favorable for controlled burns.

Chambers is cautioning residents to use common sense when conducting a controlled burn and follow guidelines.

If conducting a controlled burn, residents must advise the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office of intent to burn and provide address, time and date of burn.

Other regulations include: no burning in any city limits; no burning within 300 feet downwind of a neighboring structure; winds must be between 6 and 23 mph; have at least two watchers with access to water and fire extinguishers; burn only materials grown on your property; no trash burning of any sort; burn no earlier than one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset.