Four Glen Rose students awarded Wasilchak Scholarships

Special to the Reporter

FORT WORTH — Four Glen Rose High School seniors are the 2022 recipients of the John and Frances Wasilchak Scholarship.

Shruti Bagale, Ushma Dhakal, Addelynn Lumpkins and Austin Woolard were each awarded $6,000 to be used during their freshmen year of college. The scholarship award is renewable each year of their college careers as long as they remain full-time students and maintain a set GPA.

Hoping to break barriers, Shruti will attend the University of Texas at Austin this Fall and will pursue a degree in Computer Science. While at GRHS, Shruti participated in extracurricular activities that helped prepare her for college, including robotics, UIL, the Visual Arts Scholastic Event and serving as secretary of the National Honor Society.

The salutatorian of her class, Ushma will study mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. She wants to use her degree to make a tangible impact on the environment and sustainability. Ushma was involved in numerous extracurricular organizations, including band, varsity tennis, student council and the National Honor Society.

A first-generation college student, Addelynn will attend the University of North Texas and plans to major in environmental science. After college, Addelynn hopes to help create a cleaner, safer world by entering the wildlife conservation field. She is ranked in the top 10% of her graduating class and has participated in the National Honor Society, UIL, band and Health Occupations Students of America.

Austin plans to study biology at the University of Texas at Austin. After receiving her under-graduate degree, Austin hopes to attend medical school. She wants to use her education to provide compassionate care as a medical doctor. Austin is ranked in the top 10% of her class and has gained leadership experience through her participation as a section leader in band, the National Honor Society and varsity powerlifting.

The Wasilchak Scholarship Fund was established in 2006 at the North Texas Community Foundation. To date, the fund has awarded more than $660,000 and benefitted 40 Glen Rose High School students.