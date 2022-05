Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

• Harris, Melissa May, 31, Keller; public intoxication

• Fuller, Holly Rene, 33, Fort Worth; warrant

• Vantreese, Cecile Nicole, 41, Waxahachie; warrant

• Lopez, Dacia Raylynn, 19, Granbury; warrants

• Crawford, Sara Jean, 41, Granbury; warrants

• Ford, Travis Don, 56, Houston; warrant

• Flanary, Michael Lynn, 36, Memphis (TX); warrants

• McCarty, Sandra Leigh, 37, Shepherd; warrants

Crashes

• May 16: 1900 block of East US 67; minor accident

• May 17: 1900 block of CR 1001; minor accident

• May 18: SW Big Bend Trail/FM 205; minor accident

• May 20: 1000 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident