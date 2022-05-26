Tax-free weekend for water, energy-efficient products

Jay Hinton

GLEN ROSE — This weekend, families and businesses can save money when purchasing certain water- and energy-efficient products in what Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar is calling water-efficient and Energy Star sales tax holidays.

“Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Hegar said of the event that has taken place for the last seven years.

The sales tax holidays begin Saturday and run through Monday. Hegar estimates shoppers can save around $14 million in state and local sales tax.

Products such as shower heads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls displaying a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax-free for business or home use.

Products such as air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less; refrigerators priced $2,000 or less; ceiling fans, compact fluorescent light bulbs; integral LED bulbs; dishwashers. Dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines displaying the Energy Star logo can also be purchased tax-free.

For a complete list of WaterSense or Energy Star products that can be purchased this weekend tax-free, visit the Texas Comptroller website at comptroller.texas.gov.

“By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes,” Hegar said.