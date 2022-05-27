Sales tax allocation down for May, but city still positive for 2022

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said that even with the slight dip in sales tax allocation from Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar for the months of February and May, in comparison to the year prior, the city’s sales tax revenue still remains higher than it was the preceding 12 month-period.

“Despite a couple of down months in sales tax revenue, Glen Rose’s financial situation is still very healthy,” Leamons said.

Having said that, however, he did say he does have concerns about the city’s long-term health due to its heavy reliance on sales tax revenue.

“In the budget currently under consideration for fiscal year 2022-23, projected sales tax revenue is almost double that of projected property tax revenue,” Leamons said. “That's good news for property owners, but it makes the city's finances vulnerable to the effects of state and national economic trends. And currently, the trend isn't looking so favorable.”

Product shortages, gas prices, interest rates and other factors are contributing to higher inflation and the disposable income for many people is shrinking, causing major shifts in spending habits, affecting the bottom line of many businesses.

When Hegar released the May figures earlier this month, the city of Glen Rose received $153,004.12, which is a 10.79% decline from May of 2021 when the city received $171,528.37 — the highest monthly total for 2021.

“Last May's revenue was the highest we've seen in recent years,” Leamons said, “so a decline from such lofty heights isn't a concern.”

The city has received more than $100,000 in sales tax allocation for 20 consecutive months.

Overall, the city has collected $687,938.17 in sales tax revenue this year, and that is still a 4.12% increase over the same time one year prior.

“May's revenue is better than the revenue realized in 10 of the past 12 months. February's sales tax revenue situation was very much like May’s,” Leamons said. “The revenue in February 2021 was 29% (over $49,000) more than what it was in February 2020, so I'm not particularly concerned about these month-to-month fluctuations.”

Statewide, Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations — an increase of 11.8% over May 2021. The allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses reporting monthly and sales made in January, February and March by those that file quarterly.

By comparison with neighboring municipalities, Glen Rose was the only one to receive less than it did in May 2021. Stephenville saw an increase of 17.86%, followed by Hico (7.40%), Cleburne (3.07%) and Granbury (0.49%).