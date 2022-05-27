Senior Recognition Night

Glen Rose Reporter
Glen Rose seniors John Hague and Ushma Dhakal were recognized as the Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, during Senior Recognition on Friday, May 20.

The Glen Rose High School Class of 2022 of 125 students received a combined total of more than $3 million in scholarship money from colleges and universities as well as locally funded scholarships on Friday, May 20, during Senior Recognition held at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

Glen Rose Dual English and Debate teacher Brian Sowell was voted by the Class of 2022 as the Teacher of the Year and he was presented with the award during Senior Recognition on Friday night.

Each senior in attendance crossed the stage while GR Assistant Principal Jason Pounds read off their accomplishments during high school and plans for the future.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday at the auditorium.

For photos of all the graduates, see pages A2 and A3 inside today's edition.

Glen Rose senior Barron Barnes receives a U.S. Army scholarship from SFC Richard D. Mercer, United States Army, during Senior Recognition on Friday, May 20.