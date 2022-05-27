Senior Recognition Night

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose High School Class of 2022 of 125 students received a combined total of more than $3 million in scholarship money from colleges and universities as well as locally funded scholarships on Friday, May 20, during Senior Recognition held at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

Each senior in attendance crossed the stage while GR Assistant Principal Jason Pounds read off their accomplishments during high school and plans for the future.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday at the auditorium.

For photos of all the graduates, see pages A2 and A3 inside today's edition.