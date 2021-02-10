Miller will not run for mayor; 4 have filed for place on ballot

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose Mayor Pam Miller announced on her Facebook page earlier this month that she will not throw her hat into the ring for reelection in the May 2021 election.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve you as mayor these past two years,” she wrote. “I am not running for mayor again this year.”

According to Glen Rose City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie, four people have filed applications to be on the ballot for two city council positions and mayor.

Current city councilwoman Julia Douglas has filed to be on the ballot for mayor, while current Glen Rose City councilmen Johnny Martin and Chip Joslin have filed to be on the ballot for the city council, as has Demetra Conrad.

Individuals who are interested in running can get Candidate Application Packets from Ritchie at City Hall (201 NE Vernon St.) during regular business hours and they must be returned by 5 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 12).

The two city council seats up for election are currently held by Martin and Joslin.

A drawing for a place on the ballot will be held on Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall.

To run for mayor, a candidate must be 18 years old, and must have resided in the state of Texas one year prior to the filing deadline and one year in the city prior to the election.

The candidate must be a registered voter in the territory elected from by the filing deadline.

For city council, a candidate must be 18; must have resided in the state for one year before the filing deadline, and six months in the city (or ward) prior to the filing deadline; and must be a registered voter in territory elected from by the filing deadline.

Election Day is scheduled for May 1.