Applications being accepted for Nov. 2 special election

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Two unexpired terms on the Glen Rose City Council are up for election in November, and those interested in running for those positions have two more weeks to file.

Candidates can request the candidate application packet from Glen Rose City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie at City Hall (201 NE Vernin St.) during regular business hours, and it must be returned by 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The drawing for a place on the ballot will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at City Hall.

One council position is for the seat left vacant by current mayor Julia Douglas, who was on the city council at the time she was elected mayor in May.

The second council position is for the seat left vacant by Dennis Moore, who resigned in May.

Prior to his resignation, the city council was planning to appoint someone to Douglas’s position, but after his resignation, the city was forced, by law, to hold a special election because there were two open seats.

Both seats are unexpired terms, and both will end in May 2022.

To run for city council, a candidate must be 18 years old; must have resided in the state for one year before the filing deadline, and six months in the city (or ward) prior to the filing deadline; and must be a registered voter in territory elected from by the filing deadline.

In addition to the two council seats, a proposition will be on the ballot concerning the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.