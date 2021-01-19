Candidate applications for May election now available

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE – Two seats on the Glen Rose City Council and the mayoral seat are up for election, and candidate applications are currently available for pick-up.

Those wishing to be on the ballot can get Candidate Application Packets — available now until 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 — by requesting the information from the Glen Rose City Secretary during regular business hours at 201 NE Vernon St.

Pam Miller is currently the mayor and her seat is open, and the other positions up for election are for the council seats currently held by Johnny Martin and Chip Joslin.

The first day a candidate can file for a place on the ballot or declare a write-in candidacy was Jan. 13. The deadline line to declare as a write-in is by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A drawing for a place on the ballot will be held on Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers at city hall.

To run for mayor, a candidate must be 18 years old, and must have resided in the state of Texas one year prior to the filing deadline and one year in the city prior to the election. The candidate must be a registered voter in the territory elected from by the filing deadline.

For city council, a candidate must be 18; must have resided in the state for one year before the filing deadline, and six months in the city (or ward) prior to the filing deadline; and must be a registered voter in territory elected from by the filing deadline.

Election Day is scheduled for May 1.