Joslin, Conrad earn seats on city council; GRISD board positions also filled

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose City Councilman Chip Joslin has retained his seat on the Glen Rose City Council, and he will be joined by newcomer Dee Conrad following the results of Saturday's general election.

Joslin, who was first elected in November, received 215 votes on Saturday (130 early voting, 83 election day).

“We are all looking forward to new beginnings,” he said. “I am overwhelmed by the support I have received from our town and from across all of Somervell County.”

Conrad received 181 votes (122, 58) to beat incumbent Johnny Martin who received 149 votes (80, 69), and Pam Miller who had 113 votes (66, 47).

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Conrad said. “I know there will be a lot for me to learn as a junior councilwoman, but I’m certain my career experience will be of value to the council.”

Councilwoman Julia Douglas ran unopposed as mayor and will officially take over when the votes are canvassed by the Glen Rose City Council on a date and time that has yet to be determined.

Former mayor Pam Miller chose to run for city council instead of running for re-election as mayor.

“I would like to thank everyone for your support during this election. I wish best of luck to Julia Douglas, Chip Joslin and Dee Conrad,” she said on her Facebook page.

Douglas’ spot on the city council is currently open, and in the future, the council must decide whether to appoint someone to the position, hold a special election or leave it vacant until the seat term expires.

Marilyn Phillips and Paul Phillips will retain their positions on the Glen Rose ISD school board.

“I obviously would not be here without you, so we’re all in this together,” Marilyn Phillips said on her Facebook page. “I appreciate your support and proud to serve our district for another three years.”

She received 406 votes, while Paul Phillips tallied 308, and Paul Hayes IV received 245.

“Thanks to everyone that voted and supported me in this school board election,” Paul Phillips said on his Facebook page. “It’s an honor to serve you and your children.”