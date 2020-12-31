6 new appointments to city boards, commissions

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — In its last regular meeting of 2020, the Glen Rose City Council appointed six new members to its boards and commissions, and now all positions have been filled.

Three new members were added to the CVB Advisory Board and three were added to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“By having boards and commissions, some of the burden of governing is removed from the shoulders of the Council members,” Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said. “Distributing these duties allows more time and thought to be devoted to the decisions that are made. Generally, the City Council takes the action that is recommended by its boards and commissions.”

JC Stone, Traci Joyner and Kelli Peebles are now members of the CVB Board, and Pamela Streeter, Kenneth Cremean and William Green were appointed to the P&Z.

To be a member of the six-person CVB Board, an individual must be a resident of Somervell County or be owners or operators of a tourism-related business that is located in the county.

Joyner has been the owner of Front Porch Designs in the Downtown Square for the last five years.

“My hope is to be the voice for the wonderful growing business downtown,” she said on her application. “I have wanted (the) Glen Rose Downtown District grow and have great thoughts for the future.”

Peebles is the general manager of Riverhouse Grill, and Stone has been an owner and operator of hotels for the last 12 years.

“As you can see, all of the members of this board bring special expertise, which is helpful when considering which events to fund and the amount of funding to provide,” Leamons said.

To be a member of the P&Z Board, an individual must be citizens of the city (to the extent available), be a citizen and resident of Somervell County and qualified to vote, and a taxpayer.

Cremean and Green were already members of the P&Z and their terms were set to expire Jan. 5, and both submitted applications for an additional two-year term on the five-person board.

Streeter, the owner of Inn of the River and Snyder’s Tavern, filled the vacant seat left by Dennis Moore, who was elected to the Glen Rose City Council.

“It helps to have people of different backgrounds on the City's boards and commissions,” Leamons said.