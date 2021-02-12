Council denies rezoning request, 3-2

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose City Council went against the recommendation of the Glen Rose Planning & Zoning Commission to rezone a property at Austin Street and South Highway 144 from residential to commercial during its meeting on Monday night.

Dwayne Sanderson, owner of the 1.237 acres, and his representative Michael Medford of Vaquero Ventures, were asking for the property to be rezoned to B-2 so it could be used for a future Dollar General.

The Glen Rose P & Z held a public hearing on Jan. 28 and then approved the rezone 5-0 to change it from single-family residential to B-2 commercial, however, the city council voted 3-2 against the rezoning.

Because of the recommendation by the P & Z, which based a majority of its decision on the city’s future land-use map, and with more than 20% of residents in the area in opposition, the council would have needed a 4-1 vote in favor of the change.

The city sent out 17 certified letters to residents around the area. Fifteen were verified received, and four were returned — and three of the four were in opposition of the rezoning. Increased traffic in the area was the major concern, and it was a concern also expressed by councilwoman Kelly Harris.

Councilman Dennis Moore made the motion, and after receiving a second, councilpersons Chip Joslin, Harris and Julia Douglas voted against the rezone, while Johnny Martin and Moore voted in favor.

Medford, whose company’s client is Dollar General, said Dollar General was looking to put a new 10,640 square-foot store in the location and be a store similar to a CVS or Walgreens, but instead of a pharmacy, it would have fresh produce.

“The plan and goal is to eventually close up the other store,” he said, referencing the DG on Highway 67. “They will be two completely different stores, completely different offerings. So they are aligning now with this new concept and push forward with their goal.”

He said DG wanted to move off of Highway 67 into a more residential area where patrons could walk to the store.

Had it passed, Sanderson and Medford would have faced a second major hurdle in getting a parking variance as well drop from the required 53 spaces for a building that size to just 35 because of the size of the lot. It wasn’t heard by the council because the request for rezoning was denied.