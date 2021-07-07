TxDOT launches 'Talk. Text. Crash.' campaign

Special to the Reporter

In 2020, nearly 1 in 5 crashes in Texas involved driver distraction, resulting in 367 deaths and 2,205 serious injuries, statewide.

Distracted driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. And since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators can face a fine up to $200.

TxDOT has launched the “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign to remind Texans to put their phones down and give driving their full attention whenever they are behind the wheel, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Dangerous distractions include any activity that diverts the driver’s attention away from safely operating a vehicle – including using a cell phone. Research shows that regardless of whether a driver uses a voice-to-text program, hands-free device or a handheld one, the distraction will affect the driver’s ability to drive safely.

TxDOT's new campaign is offering these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket, or worse, a crash:

• Always give driving your full attention.

• Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.

• Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

• Tell friends, family and co-workers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.

• Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.