Williams: How Biden's policies are poisoning our streets

ROGER WILLIAMS

The leading cause of death for young Americans between the ages of 18 to 45 is not climate change, COVID, or gun violence, but fentanyl.

Communities across Texas and the nation have been plagued by this deadly drug that has taken the lives of loved ones, neighbors, and friends. One person dying of a drug overdose is one too many. In Texas’ 25th congressional district, Hays and Travis counties’ drug overdoses rose between 2019 and 2021. Across the state, Texas saw a 670% increase in fentanyl deaths from 2015 to 2021. And, across the country drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 in 2021, for the first time ever in a year.

This is a crisis effecting every Texan and every American.

Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a 1,066% increase in the amount of fentanyl seized in south Texas, with enough to kill every American nearly seven times over. Every American should be outraged and concerned at this surge in lethal drugs coming onto our streets.

Mexico is now the dominant source of the domestic fentanyl supply and is being primarily trafficked into the U.S. by cartels who have operational control of our unsecured southern border. These criminal enterprises are flooding the U.S. with counterfeit pills at skyrocketing rates with over 9.5 million pills seized just last year alone.

With President Biden turning his back on border patrol agents and refusing to fill the gaps in the wall, his administration’s open border agenda has allowed fentanyl to flow freely across our border and empowered the cartels to ramp up business in Texas communities. Republicans recognize this is a crisis and are tackling it head on.

Last week, I cosponsored the “HALT Fentanyl Act” which would permanently classify fentanyl as a schedule 1 substance, reserved for drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Speaker Pelosi is currently blocking this legislation from a vote on the House floor. As if Democratic obstruction weren’t enough, President Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) wants to allow federal “safe injection sites,” creating government funded centers which would embolden the drug abuse epidemic. I raised my deep concerns over this dangerous proposal in a letter to Attorney General Garland this week.

President Biden and his army of liberal activists have abandoned their responsibilities to protect Americans and instead prioritize opening our border for illegals and keeping drugs on the street. It is time to act - we must promote policies that save lives, discourage further drug abuse, and prevent drugs from being trafficked into our communities.

Congressman Roger Williams was first elected in 2012 and represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas.