Norman: Remembering what Memorial Day is all about

CHARLIE NORMAN

Recently, I came across a copy of an old letter I had written some 24 years ago to my dad and my father-in-law, both WWII veterans. I wrote this letter shortly after seeing the gripping, Academy award-winning movie “Saving Private Ryan.” With this being Memorial Day weekend coming up, I thought it apropos to share this letter with you, the readers.

Though my father and father-in-law are both now deceased, the sentiment remains for all US military veterans who served our country or are still in uniform. With much gratitude, I thank you, our veterans, for your unselfish sacrifice and dutiful service, so that we Americans can experience and live in freedom — in the greatest country the world has ever known.

This is the original letter and now an OPEN LETTER to ALL veterans of the United States Armed Forces:

Surely along the way, someone has told you how much we (our country, my generation, etc.) appreciate the immense sacrifices you made for us during WWII (and Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, Afghanistan and more). I also know that, to a certain extent, many of you didn’t have much choice — most everybody served (drafted or enlisted)... but still, there was that common bond of urgency, togetherness, nationalism, patriotism, survival. Something that seems to be lacking in lots of folks today. But not for me.

Nevertheless, I want to thank you from the depths of my heart for giving and going. Because of what you and fellow patriots did, we live in the most wonderful country in the history of mankind. Not perfect, mind you, but still the very best. You stood and fought for what was right and good, and you prevailed! How blessed we are!

I’ve known and studied about Pearl Harbor, D-Day, Midway, Iwo Jima, and those crucial battles that turned the course of history. I’ve visited the Imperial War Museum in London and saw first-hand some of the machinery of war. I’ve read books on Churchill, Hitler, Eisenhower.

Watched documentaries on the invasions of Western Europe and the bombings of Great Britain, Germany and Japan. Even walked the Normandy beaches in France with the family.

But this month (in 1998), I saw a movie that seemed to bring it all together for me — “Saving Private Ryan.” I knew war was hell. And I thought I was prepared for this portrayal of the D-Day invasion in France in June 1944 and the mission given to a group of 8 men after the landing.

What I wasn’t prepared for was my own reaction: one of deep, deep emotion, immense anxiety, empathetic fear and sadness, righteous anger, emotive gratefulness! Tears came and went for the first 30 minutes, and then again throughout the movie.

About 1/2 way through the show, the thought came to me that anytime I have opportunity to personally thank you or any veteran for their service and sacrifice, I pledge to do just that. That YOU, your generation, and other vets will NOT be forgotten .... and that I shall teach my kids and grandkids of the bravery and selflessness and love of country you demonstrated on our behalf. May God Bless You and May God Bless America.

Sincerely yours,

One of millions with grateful hearts because of YOU

P.S. I encourage you, the readers, to express your gratitude to any veteran you may come across... from now on — whenever and wherever that may be. You will be the better for it. One of my most prized possessions is a vial of sand from the beach at Iwo Jima given to me by a US Marine who went there some 30 years ago to study what happened there. Occasionally I’ll glance up and see those grains of hallowed soil on my shelf and remember how blessed I am. May we never forget.

Charlie Norman has lived in Somervell County since 1994. He and his wife have two adult children, who graduated from Glen Rose schools. You can contact him at chas234@windstream.net.