Douglas: No emergency special election at this time

Julia Douglas

Glen Rose Mayor

Based on information received from the Secretary of State and the Texas Municipal League as well as input from your City Council and members of the public, I have decided not to pursue an emergency special election request with Gov. Greg Abbott at this time.

Although I agree it would be beneficial to have a complete council as soon as possible, I do not believe this benefit outweighs the costs of an additional election to our taxpayers as we are already required to schedule an election in November on a referendum item.

I believe that, based on actions taken by your City Council during our last regular meeting, we have a plan in place that will allow us to continue to serve the needs of our citizens during this time of transition until our special election in November. I will provide more information regarding that special election in November as soon as available. In the meantime, I encourage anyone who may be interested in filling one of the two (2) vacancies on City Council to submit their application once the filing period is officially open.

Thank you for your grace, love and support as we continue to take steps to come together as a community for the greater good of us all.

