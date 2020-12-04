Letter: Grateful for hospital care

Glen Rose Reporter

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, I was admitted to Glen Rose Medical Center following a positive COVID diagnosis 20 days prior.

The team at this hospital devised a care plan which was executed with extreme efficiency that it gave me the impression they didn’t want me there. Five days later I walked out a new man.

Glen Rose may be known for its dinosaurs, however, I will always remember her for “the little hospital that could.”

EXTREMELY GRATEFUL,

Anthony Roffino, age 70