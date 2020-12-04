Letter: Grateful for hospital care
Glen Rose Reporter
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, I was admitted to Glen Rose Medical Center following a positive COVID diagnosis 20 days prior.
The team at this hospital devised a care plan which was executed with extreme efficiency that it gave me the impression they didn’t want me there. Five days later I walked out a new man.
Glen Rose may be known for its dinosaurs, however, I will always remember her for “the little hospital that could.”
EXTREMELY GRATEFUL,
Anthony Roffino, age 70