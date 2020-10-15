Miller sets season-best time; Mims wins again

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three members of the Glen Rose Lady Tigers cross country team medaled in leading the team to a third-place finish at the Blum Meet on Wednesday.

Glen Rose’s Mignon Miller posted her season-best time (13 minutes, 46 seconds) in placing fourth.

“Mignon really had a great workout on Monday, and she took that into this meet,” Glen Rose girls cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “She dropped 40 seconds off her best time this year and, honestly, it came in some of the toughest conditions. Hot and windy is not what cross country runners want to face.”

Glen Rose senior Jocelyn Mims won her sixth consecutive meet with the winning time of 12:33, a minute better than second-place Abigail Huffhines (13:32) of Aquilla High School. Kerens’ Breanna Cardoza was third (13:46).

“Jocelyn is a machine right now, running 12:30 at about every race,” Ghazal said. “We really need her to respond well to the sprint phase of our practices that we just started. If she can drop 15 to 30 seconds in the next month, she will be one of the elite runners at regionals and state.”

Behind Mims and Miller, Daylyn Cassidy, running unattached, was sixth (14:11) and Delaila Gomez (14:54) was 16th, and Zitalli Mascorro (15:43) placed 23rd.

“Our top five runners are really doing great,” Ghazal said. “Unfortunately, Daylyn is ineligible until next year due to UIL athlete residency rules, so her great times and finishes don’t help us as a team. I think we would have won four meets now if her run could count towards our team total.”

Glen Rose’s Laura Balderas (18:07) was 44th, Madeliene Kirkley (18:52) was 48th, and Hannah Balkenbush (19:55) was 52nd.

Blum won the meet with 57 points, followed by Maypearl with 57 and Glen Rose with 76.

“We have been unable to find a consistent fifth for our team total,” Ghazal said. “Injuries have unfortunately sidelined several girls who were contending for that fifth spot.”

On the boys side, Luiz Mendoza (22.57) and Cesar Balderas (23:02) medaled by placing ninth and 10th, respectively, while Aiden Gantrell (27:44) placed 32nd, and Adan De Reza (28:37) finished in 37th.

The Glen Rose varsity teams are back in action on Oct. 28 at the district meet in Lampasas