Tigers defeat Godley, host Hillsboro for homecoming Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GODLEY — The Glen Rose Tigers opened District 5-4A play Friday night with a convincing 63-28 road victory over Godley to open their quest for a fifth consecutive undefeated district championship.

“We talk about winning another district title, but we also talk about the only way that happens is to take it one game at a time because you have to win them all,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “Our biggest concern right now is to continue to get better each week and then go out and play at a high level every Friday night.”

With the win, the Tigers improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in district play, and they will look to continue their unbeaten ways when they host Hillsboro on Friday at 7 p.m. for homecoming. The Eagles (4-2, 1-0) won their three games of the year, and they snapped a two-game losing streaking last week when they roughed up Venus 65-7 in their district opener.

The Tigers’ 63 points against Godley was the second straight game in which the offense posted 60 or more points, and third game in a row in scoring 50 points or more.

Glen Rose led 21-14 at the half, but Godley recovered an onside kick to open the half and eventually scored to tie the game at 21-21.

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen, who had a 4-yard touchdown run in the first half, answered Godley’s score with a 1-yard run, to give the Tigers the 28-21 lead, and the rout was on.

After forcing the Wildcats to punt, Worthen hit Camden Raymond with a 23-yard score, and after recovering an onside kick, scored on the next play when Worthen hit Kanyon Keese with a 44-yard score, pushing the lead to 42-21.

“That is what finally turned all the momentum on our side, and we were able to stretch the lead and stay on them,” Watkins said.

Godley scored to cut the lead to 42-28, however, the Tigers added three unanswered touchdowns on a 21-yard TD pass from Worthen to Jake Treadaway, and Hudson White, who had an 8-yard TD run in the first half, added a 3-yard score and Braulio Silva recorded a 29-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers had six possessions in the second half and scored on every one of them.

“We executed well and didn’t turn the ball over in the second half,” Watkins said. “We knew if we could do that we had a chance to have a big night.”

Worthen completed 15 of 21 passes for 271 yards and three TDs, while adding 108 yards rushing on 20 carries. White added 123 yards on 17 carries, and Silva had 75 yards on nine carries as the Tigers racked up 305 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver Reagan Rodrigues recorded seven catches for 139 yards, and he also added an 83-yard first-half kick off return for a touchdown - his second of the season. Keese finished with 69 yards on four receptions.

Defensive lineman Cory Aper had a huge night with 15 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks, and Jace Karels added 10 stops, while Kaden McKenzie had nine, and Rodrigues, Keese and Worthen had eight tackles each.

“We knew that we had not played our best offensively and we still had a seven-point lead at the half,” Watkins said. “We told them at half we just needed to take care of the ball and we would have a chance to score a lot of points in the second half. Our defense did a great job getting stops and that’s why we were able to have the lead at the half.”