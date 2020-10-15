GR golfers close out fall season Friday, Saturday at Cleburne Links

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose boys and girls golf teams will close out the fall portion of their schedule Friday and Saturday at the Cleburne Invitational at Cleburne Links GC.

For the last meet, Glen Rose golf coach Owen Clifton has set lofty goals so the team can end on a solid note.

“I’m looking to see our team score lower,” he said. “On the boys side, we would like to get below 350 each day, and on girls, we would like to see three scores under 100.

In their meet two weeks ago, the boys team shot 345 on Day Two of the Glen Rose Invitational, and last week, they shot 357, in finishing seventh.

Blake Perry led the Tigers in the one-day event with an 80.

“I was happy to see Blake play pretty consistent and excited to see our fourth and fifth players play so well,” Clifton said. “It wasn’t our best team score, but we are trending the right way.”

On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Lady Tigers placed third (416) just four shots back of second-place Graham (412). Weatherford won the tournament with a 391.

“I feel the girls are close, but we just haven’t been as consistent as I want,” Clifton said. “It seems one will play really well and then have a dramatically different score from someone else. We just need to find some consistency. We are getting close to shooting our best scores.”

Glen Rose junior Kylie Frush led the Lady Tigers with a sixth-place finish after carding a 91 --- just three shots out of first.

“Kylie is close to having a break-out year,” Clifton said. “She hits the ball a long way and is pretty sharp with her irons. She needs to be able to score and avoid the big numbers. She is real close.”

Behind Frush, Kampbell Scheu shot a 102 followed by Taylee Whalen (105).

Boswell’s Rachel Harris, Stephenville’s Kylie Roberts and Weatherford’s Jancey Ford tied for first after shooting 88s.