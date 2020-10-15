Lady Tigers host Gatesville Friday in key district match

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers are one win away from wrapping up a berth into the Class 4A playoffs with two matches left, and no match is bigger than Friday’s home contest with Gatesville in determining seeding.

The Lady Tigers (2-4) sit one game back of Gatesville (3-3) for third place in the District 6-4A standings, and if Glen Rose sweeps matches with Gatesville and Lampasas, who is winless in district, they will get third. If they lose to Gatesville, they can finish no better than fourth.

Junior varsity begins at 4:30 and varsity will immediately follow at Tiger Arena.

The first time the two teams met in late September, Gatesville took the match 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 in Gatesville. In that match, Alexis Mims and Abby Koerner led the Lady Tigers with seven kills each and Matti Young had six.

The Lady Tigers, who lost their first three district matches, beat Lampasas and then upset district leader Brownwood, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, last Friday, and the Lady Lions were coming off a big five-set victory over Stephenville.

Young led the Lady Tigers with nine kills in that match, while Mims had seven kills in hitting .316, and Ava Senhert and Aimee Flippen, who hit .400, had six kills each.

Defensively, four Lady Tigers finished with 10 digs or more with Cam Hinton notching 18, followed by Kylie Frush (15), Lindsey Andress (13) and Young (10).

The Lady Tigers had 10 service aces in the match, and Hinton recorded seven, Frush had two and Emma Lozier had one. Lozier also had a team-best 17 assists and Avery Gray had 12.

Glen Rose was looking to ride the momentum of a two-match winning streak into Tuesday’s contest with Stephenville, but the Lady Tigers fell to the Honey Bees, 14-25, 22-25, 11-25.

Young led the Lady Tigers with seven kills, and Koerner and Flippen had six each. Hinton had 12 digs and Andress added nine, and Lozier recorded 13 assists.

For the first time all year, the Lady Tigers didn’t record a service ace.