Lady Tigers close out regular season Friday with Lampasas

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers wrapped up a berth into the Class 4A volleyball playoffs with a sweep of Gatesville one week ago.

With one game remaining in the season on Friday with Lampasas, the Lady Tigers still don’t know if they will be the third or fourth seed from the district. Stephenville is the top seed from the district and Brownwood is No. 2.

“It’s a must-win,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “We have to keep rising and working hard to get better. We will use this game for a warm-up game. Either a warm-up game for Gatesville or a warm-up game for bi-district.”

The JV match begins at 4:30 p.m., and the varsity will immediately follow, and it will be the last home match for seniors Alexis Mims, Abby Koerner, Lindsay Andress and Emma Lozier.

“We started in sixth-grade pre-athletics with these four girls and watched them not only grow up to be good players on the volleyball court but great students, teammates, friends and young ladies,” Langford said. “They have seen years where winning has come easy and years where the extra hard work has paid off. Most of all, hopefully, they have learned nothing in life comes free.”

If the Lady Tigers beat Lampasas (0-7), they will have an additional game with Gatesville to determine third and fourth. Day, site and time are TBA.

Gatesville upset Brownwood in five sets on Tuesday night. Had Gatesville lost, then all the Lady Tigers would have needed to do to wrap up third is beat the Lady Badgers, who have lost 12 matches in a row, on Friday.

The Lady Tigers, who lost to Gatesville in four sets earlier in the year, posted the 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 win over Gatesville on homecoming night last week.

“We went in focusing on our serving and knowing we needed to step up our defensive game by shutting some of their big hitters down,” Langford said.

The Lady Tigers did just that with 14 service aces with three from Lozier and Kylie Frush, and two each from Mims, Avery Gray, Cam Hinton and Andress.

At the net, the Lady Tigers had eight block assists and two solo blocks. Mims tallied a team-best four block assists and a solo.

“We are beginning to put everything together,” Langford said. “Seems like the first half (of district) we played either well defensively or well offensively, and this second half we have been doing great things on both sides of the ball, which for a very young team, it’s perfect timing.”

Mims led the Lady Tigers with five kills, and Matti Young and Ava Senhert had four each and Koerner, and Aimee Flippen had three each in the win.

Hinton had a team-best 17 digs and Andress had four, while Gray recorded 11 assists and Lozier had nine.