Lady Tigers to compete at district on Wednesday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — In pre-district meets, the Glen Rose girls cross country team routinely finished fourth in meets involving other teams from the district.

On Wednesday, when the Lady Tigers compete at the district meet in Lampasas, the goal will be to finish third to advance to regionals, and Glen Rose girls cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said they will need to step it up.

“That will require our 2-5 runners each dropping about 30-45 seconds,” she said. “Mignon (Miller) did that in the Blum meet, so hopefully she can continue to drop and our 3-5 runners will do the same.”

In early October, the Lady Tigers competed in a meet at Lampasas, so Ghazal is hoping familiarity of the course will help them.

“We have really been focusing on our sprint phase leading up to district,” he said. “Having run the course, we are familiar with any irregularities. It’s a pretty straightforward course. If we have good weather, I expect some pretty fast times.”

Glen Rose senior Jocelyn Mims has won six consecutive meets and will enter the district meet as the favorite, and earlier in the year, she set her personal best of 12 minutes, 30 seconds at the Battlin’ Badger Invitational in Lampasas.

“Individually, it’s better to peak at regionals or state. For the team, we need to peak now,” Ghazal said. “Jocelyn has to do her job for the team and win, but she also has her sights set on regionals as well. It’s tricky.”

Miller will enter the meet coming off her season-best time of 13:46 seconds set the the Blum meet last week, and Delaila Gomez set a new PR by nearly 45 seconds in placing 18th (13:45.07) at the meet in Grandview in last September. Zitlalli Mascorro posted a top-20 finish at the Glen Rose Invitational earlier in the year.

Both the girls and boys teams will compete with races beginning at 10 a.m.