Andersen hits hole-in-one

Staff Report

Mark Andersen recorded his first-ever hole in one last Saturday on the 10th hole of the Apache Links Course at Squaw Valley. He aced the 176-yard par-3 with a 5-iron.

Bruce Banz, Ethan Howard, Jay Hinton, Jeff Hansen and Scotty Watson witnessed the feat.

His ace came during the Glen Rose Glow Ball Tournament for the Glen Rose High School Golf Team - and he, along with Banz and Howard - won the tournament at -13. Three teams tied for the top spot, but Andersen and crew won on a scorecard playoff.

Andersen’s team shot a 6-under on the first nine holes of the tournament that were played in the daylight, and then they shot 7-under in the dark with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.