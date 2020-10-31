Lady Tigers scrimmage at Joshua Saturday

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With a good 10 days of practice under their belts, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers are eager to see what they have in a closed-to-the-public scrimmage Saturday at Joshua.

“We had a great first week of practice,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “We had excellent senior leadership. They brought a lot of energy to practice.”

Official practice began Wednesday, Oct. 21.

“Right now, our practices are about laying bricks down each day to build that solid foundation for us to compete when district gets here,” Ghazal said.

It hasn’t been totally peachy for the Lady Tigers though as they have suffered a couple of early minor injuries, but at the same time, two have returned who missed a little time early.

“We seem to be trading out injured girls at the moment,” Ghazal said.

Injuries and the absence of several girls who are still playing volleyball have limited the Lady Tigers a little, but it’s nothing Ghazal hasn’t been before in his coaching tenure.

“We really focus on offensive fundamentals and defensive scheme during this point of the season. We really don’t get too far into our playbook until we get further into the season,” he said.

“That keeps things fresh for our girls, allows our volleyball players to come in and not be very far behind, and it actually helps with opponents not being able to get too much from our early films.”

In the scrimmage on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will be playing Grandview and Joshua, so they will get a good look at where they are early on.

“What we are in November is a long way from where we want to be in January,” Ghazal said.

The Lady Tigers will open the season Nov. 7 when they travel to Graham. Their first home game will be Nov. 13 when they host Alvarado.