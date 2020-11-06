Lady Tigers open season Saturday at Graham

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will open up the 2020-21 basketball season Saturday when they travel to Graham, and they will get a good gauge of what they have in playing against a team that won a district championship last year.

“Graham is picked to win their district, so it will be a good test to see where we are early on in the season,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said.

The Lady Tigers, who won district last year, will enter the game with Graham after playing a couple of 25-minute scrimmages last week at Joshua. Glen Rose beat Grandview 23-13 and Joshua 23-20.

“We had very few turnovers, and we had a nice balance of inside and outside scoring,” Ghazal said. “We played solid defense, and our conditioning was good. We have had great senior leadership, and we have some younger girls stepping up and playing well.”

This week, the Lady Tigers will add a few players who are coming in from volleyball, but Ghazal doesn’t expect the team to miss a beat.

“There’s always some adjustment time, but the important thing is not to rush it. We run the same system from junior high to high school, so it’s just about picking it back up,” he said. “The season is long, and we will be repeating our fundamental drills, offensive and defensive schemes until we are all on the same page.”

Last year, the Lady Tigers finished 30-7 overall and 8-0 in district. They return key players in Jeana Douglas, Hannah Cantwell, Hazel Hawkins, Abby Stephenson and Lindsay Andress.

The game in Graham is 10 a.m. for freshmen and JV and 11:15 a.m. for the varsity. The Lady Tigers will play at Alvarado on Tuesday, with subvarsity starting at 5 p.m.

The home slate begins Friday, Nov. 13 against Cleburne. Times are TBA.