Lady Tigers move to 2-0 with win over Alvarado

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

ALVARADO — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers are 2-0 in the young basketball season after posting wins over Graham on Saturday and Alvarado on Tuesday night, and as expected, they are experiencing early-season growing pains.

The Lady Tigers trailed by three at the half to Alvarado before pulling away for a 47-30 victory — and it was all because of the defense.

“We talked at halftime about the three or four situations in the first half where we had defensive breakdowns that directly led to them scoring,” said Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal.

Those areas: blocking out on rebounds; transition defense; turnovers; not taking a defensive charge.

“The good thing is the players owned those mistakes, and we committed to changing that in the second half, which we did,” he said.

Senior center Jeana Douglas led the Lady Tigers with 20 points, and she scored all eight of Glen Rose’s points in the first quarter and five more in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers trailed 21-18 at the break.

“Offensively, we want to get to a point that we can balance the floor a little better, which more practice time will help,” Ghazal said. “But we did a poor job of it in the first half. We changed our press break in the second half to simplify, which really helped us.”

The Lady Tigers quickly tied the score at 21-21 behind three points from Douglas and a rebound and put back by Lindsay Andress with 4:43 left in the third quarter gave Glen Rose the lead for good. They eventually led 29-25 at the end of the third frame.

In the fourth quarter, Hazel Hawkins hit a 3-pointer en route to her five points in the quarter, and Sam Ellenberger also added her five points in the fourth, while Zaidey Mills scored added four points in the Lady Tigers’ 18-point final quarter.

"We definitely want our guards to look inside when our posts have the advantage, but we don’t want them passing up open shots,” Ghazal said. “Again, more practice and games will help with making the right reads.”

In the season-opening win at Graham, Douglas paced the Lady Tigers with 23 points, while Hawkins added seven and Mills and Andress recorded six points each.

The Lady Tigers buried seven 3-pointers in the win over Graham, and just two against Alvarado.

Glen Rose is back in action at home on Friday with Cleburne. The Glen Rose boys play Keene at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena and the girls immediately follow that game.