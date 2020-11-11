Lady Tigers well represented on the all-district teams

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers had a great representation on the All-District 6-4A volleyball team when the recipients were announced on Monday.

A total of 11 Lady Tigers received recognition from the five district coaches ranging from the top blocker, newcomer, first team, second team and honorable mention.

Glen Rose senior middle blocker Alexis Mims was named the Blocker of the Year, while freshman Aimee Flippen was named the Newcomer of the Year.

“She was a huge contributor to the success of our program the last three years,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “Alexis was very competitive and aggressive on the court, but off the court, she is very quiet and as kind-hearted as they come. She dominated at the net, holding the record for number of blocks in one game. By far the best blocker in our district.”

Mims, who tied the school record with eight blocks in a match, led the team in blocks with 76 (69 block assists, 7 solo) and hitting percentage (.201) and was second in kills (173).

Flippen was second on the team in blocks with 42 (34 block assists, team-best 8 solo) and was fifth on the team in kills with 126.

“Our sweet Aimee is big and fierce on the court and that brings spunk to our team,” Langford said. “She brings a major double threat with a hard heavy hit offensively and a solid block defensively. I see her being a major go-to the next three years.”

Junior libero Cam Hinton was named to the first team for the second year in a row. She led the team in digs (569) and service aces with 54. She set a school record for digs in a match with 43 in a five-set win over Iowa Park early in the season.

“She is one of the best at reading the hitter in the back court I have ever seen,” Langford said. “Amongst her many defensive talents, her leadership and positive vibes she brings to the court is felt throughout the whole team and observed my opponents and fans in the stands. She has broke records each year and I can’t imagine what she’ll do next year.”

Senior setter Emma Lozier was also named to the first team. She led the team in assists (474), was second in service aces (38) and was fourth on the team in digs (151).

“Emma did a great job with court sense, knowing our hitters, and telling the girls what needed to be done next,” Langford said. “She loves her team big and enjoyed seeing success of others.”

Senior opposite hitter Abby Koerner was named to the second team along with sophomore Matti Young and freshman Ava Sehnert.

Koerner tallied 151 kills, 49 digs and 30 blocks, while Young had a team-best 209 kills and 18 blocks and Sehnert tallied 156 kills and 19 blocks.

Lindsay Andress, Kylie Frush, Brooklynn Vara and Avery Gray were honorable mention selections.

Andress was second on the team with 227 digs while recording 24 services aces. Frush finished with 180 digs and 34 service aces, while Vara had 62 kills and 19 blocks and Gray recorded 307 assists, 122 digs and 20 service aces.