Runnin’ Tigers welcome Keene Friday

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After scrimmages with Graford, Lipan and China Spring, the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers are set to open the season Friday when they host Keene.

When they take the court, the Tigers will do so with a new coach in Jake Bell, who guided Martin’s Mill to an undefeated season at 39-0 last year.

“We are very excited for the tip of the season,” he said. “Every year, that excitement and adrenaline never leaves before the first game. I want to see us play together in all facets of the game, and most importantly, compete. Teams that love to compete will always find a way to beat teams that love to win.”

The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena, and the girls varsity game with Cleburne will immediately follow. The JV teams for the boys and girls will also be in action in the Red Gym.

On Saturday at Graford, the Runnin’ Tigers played seven quarters and went 4-3, while on Tuesday at Tiger Arena, they beat China Spring and lost to Lipan.

“I saw some good things that we can build on going forward,” Bell said. “This early in the season, we are nowhere close to a finished product nor should we be. I expect us to keep growing each day and continue to grow as a team and improving.”

Last season, the Tigers finished 18-19 overall and 5-3 in district, which was good for second place. They lost to Krum 66-53 in the first round of the playoffs.