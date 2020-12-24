Martin fulfills dream with Dino Hills Disc Golf Farm

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For Dino Hills Disc Golf Farm owner and designer Brandon Martin, February 2021 can’t come soon enough.

First, he’ll fulfill a dream that two of his buddies did five years ago when they opened a disc golf course. At the time, Martin wasn’t in the position to join them, but the pandemic changed all that — in a good way.

“I was so upset at the time I wasn’t able to get away from my regular job and start a business I had true passion in like they did,” he said. “Then when COVID happened my life changed dramatically, and I finally decided it was my disc golf time to shine.”

Using 72 acres of land off FM 203 that has been in his family since the 1930s, Martin will open his course that will eventually include an 18-hole championship disc course with par 4s and par 5s, a regular 18-hole disc course, and a 18-hole family beginner putt-putt course.

“My daughter is 14 months now and during COVID, I had lost my job, so I started spending more time with my family and watching my girl,” he said. “It gave me time to figure what to do with my life that I will actually enjoy and that will support my family. My goal has always been how can I move my family from the city to the land and this is the opportunity to do it.”

On opening day, he will have the 18-hole disc course and the 18-hole putt-putt ready, and the championship course will come later. The putt-putt course will be $5 a person and the 18-hole course will be $10 a person.

“I do feel Glen Rose is a destination town, and this will bring one more option to the table when they are done with Fossil Rim and Dinosaur Valley (State Park),” he said. “I’m clearly not looking to make the big bucks. I just want to enjoy what I do in this lifetime and be happy. This feels like the absolute right thing to do.”

In addition to the golf, he plans to add a campground with cabins and pro shop.

“If it needs to be a getaway destination then we can take care of you,” he said. “If you live down the road and just want to jump in on a tee time then we will take care of you.”

To this day, Martin, who said he was in his prime in the sport some 10 years ago, still tries to get out once a week for 18 holes, and his hope is that more people will embrace the sport.

“I love disc golf. I absolutely love this land. I want to be able to share while also keeping it in its natural habitat,” he said. “There isn’t really any disc golf location where you can bring your family of all ages and play and learn disc golf, with these views. I wanted to make that possible.”