GR grad Campbell named head coach of Detroit Lions

GLEN ROSE — Dan Campbell, a 1994 graduate of Glen Rose High School, agreed to a six-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday to become the team’s new head coach — the fifth former Lions player to be named head coach of the franchise.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Campbell, who played for the Lions for three seasons, replaces Matt Patricia, who was fired midway through the Lions’ 5-11 season.

"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions. With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful,” said Lions principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp on DetroitLions.com. “He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."

Campbell, 44, who was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1999 draft out of Texas A&M, played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Lions and New Orleans Saints.

"Dan's passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process,” Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said on DetroitLions.com. “When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration. The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach.”

In addition to his 11 years as a player, he has also coached in the league for 11 seasons, most recently with the Saints where he was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

In 2015, he was named the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins, who were 1-3 at the time of his appointment. The team went 5-7 under Campbell to finish the season 6-10.