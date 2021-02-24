Former Tigers at the collegiate level

Jay Hinton

GLEN ROSE — A total of 17 Glen Rose High School graduates are playing their respective sports at the collegiate level, including nine who graduated last year. COVID-19 has shortened, moved or canceled seasons for some of these former Tigers.

Here is a breakdown of how they are doing through Feb. 16 with stats listed on their teams’ respective websites.

Basketball

• Hailey Ibarra, FR, Tarleton State: Has played in 11 of games for the Texans. She is averaging 2.3 points and had a career-high eight points against Champion Christian.

• Kora Dodson, FR, Covenant College (Georgia): Has appeared in 12 of 18 games and is averaging 2.7 points per game, and had a career-high seven points against Bethel on Feb. 5.

Baseball

• Davis Shackelford, FR, Weatherford College: Has played in three games and has seven plate appearances where he is batting .429 with a double.

• Ashton Smith, FR, Clarendon College: The Bulldogs have played just one game this season, and he has yet to appear.

• Michael Watson, FR, SAGU: Has appeared in five games with two starts. He’s thrown 11 2/3 innings, has struck out 23 and walked six in posting a 4.63 ERA.

• Jadon Harper, FR, SAGU: Has played in two games and has a 6.75 ERA with five strikeouts.

Football

• Matthew Willis, SR, Trinity College: In 28 games in his career, he has 81 tackles, including 34 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. In their first game this year against Austin College, he had four tackles … two-time member of the SAA academic honor roll.

• Ty Smith, FR, OL, Abilene Christian: Didn’t appear in any games for the Wildcats in the fall.

• Hayden Shaw, R-FR, OL, McNeese State (Louisiana): Made his first career start at right guard in McNeese State’s 40-37 double-overtime win at Tarleton State last Saturday.

• Jess Niedziela, R-FR, DL, West Texas A&M: Has appeared in two games and has three tackles, including a tackle for loss.

• Tanner Stroud, JR, DL, Hardin Simmons: Has appeared in three games for the Cowboys.

Track

• Ally Andress, SO, Texas A&M: Has competed in nine official indoor meets for the Aggies (competed unattached in 2019) … In three meets this season she has finished fourth in the high jump (1.60m/5 feet, 3 inches), 12th in the long jump (5.17m/16-11.5) and ran a personal best 60-meter time of 8.21 seconds.

• Kennedy Bunt, FR, Southwestern College (Kansas): Placed 12th in the shot put with a throw of 34-2 inches, at the Bethel Thresher Invitational in Wichita, Kansas, on Feb. 6

Volleyball

• Taylor Fellers, FR, Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania): Conference canceled fall and spring season due to COVID-19.

• Libby Hinton, SO, Harding (Arkansas): Played in all three matches this spring and leads the team in kills (30), points (36) and blocks (9). She was second-team all-GAC last year.

• Logan Smith, SO, Harding (Arkansas): Has appeared in one match this spring and has nine kills and six digs. She was first-team all-GAC last year.

Golf

• Zach Banz, FR, Southern Nazarene (Oklahoma): Tied for 25th at the Houston Classic on Feb. 8 with rounds of 74-80-74 (+12).