Former Tigers at the collegiate level

Former Glen Rose Lady Tiger Hailey Ibarra, seen here in action against Bacone College, is in her freshman season at Tarleton State University.

GLEN ROSE — A total of 17 Glen Rose High School graduates are playing their respective sports at the collegiate level, including nine who graduated last year. COVID-19 has shortened, moved or canceled seasons for some of these former Tigers.

Here is a breakdown of how they are doing through Feb. 16 with stats listed on their teams’ respective websites.

Basketball

• Hailey Ibarra, FR, Tarleton State: Has played in 11 of games for the Texans. She is averaging 2.3 points and had a career-high eight points against Champion Christian.

• Kora Dodson, FR, Covenant College (Georgia): Has appeared in 12 of 18 games and is averaging 2.7 points per game, and had a career-high seven points against Bethel on Feb. 5.

Baseball

• Davis Shackelford, FR, Weatherford College: Has played in three games and has seven plate appearances where he is batting .429 with a double.

• Ashton Smith, FR, Clarendon College: The Bulldogs have played just one game this season, and he has yet to appear.

• Michael Watson, FR, SAGU: Has appeared in five games with two starts. He’s thrown 11 2/3 innings, has struck out 23 and walked six in posting a 4.63 ERA.

• Jadon Harper, FR, SAGU: Has played in two games and has a 6.75 ERA with five strikeouts.

Football

• Matthew Willis, SR, Trinity College: In 28 games in his career, he has 81 tackles, including 34 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. In their first game this year against Austin College, he had four tackles … two-time member of the SAA academic honor roll.

• Ty Smith, FR,  OL, Abilene Christian: Didn’t appear in any games for the Wildcats in the fall.

• Hayden Shaw, R-FR, OL, McNeese State (Louisiana): Made his first career start at right guard in McNeese State’s 40-37 double-overtime win at Tarleton State last Saturday.

• Jess Niedziela, R-FR, DL, West Texas A&M: Has appeared in two games and has three tackles, including a tackle for loss.

• Tanner Stroud, JR, DL, Hardin Simmons: Has appeared in three games for the Cowboys.

Track

• Ally Andress, SO, Texas A&M: Has competed in nine official indoor meets for the Aggies (competed unattached in 2019)  … In three meets this season she has finished fourth in the high jump (1.60m/5 feet, 3 inches), 12th in the long jump (5.17m/16-11.5) and ran a personal best 60-meter time of 8.21 seconds.

• Kennedy Bunt, FR, Southwestern College (Kansas): Placed 12th in the shot put with a throw of 34-2 inches, at the Bethel Thresher Invitational in Wichita, Kansas, on Feb. 6

Volleyball

• Taylor Fellers, FR, Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania): Conference canceled fall and spring season due to COVID-19.

• Libby Hinton, SO, Harding (Arkansas): Played in all three matches this spring and leads the team in kills (30), points (36) and blocks (9). She was second-team all-GAC last year.

• Logan Smith, SO, Harding (Arkansas): Has appeared in one match this spring and has nine kills and six digs. She was first-team all-GAC last year.

Golf

• Zach Banz, FR, Southern Nazarene (Oklahoma): Tied for 25th at the Houston Classic on Feb. 8 with rounds of 74-80-74 (+12).