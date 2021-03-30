Lady Tigers crush Stephenville, await Lampasas

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose junior shortstop Kaycee Bock went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs, and Felicity Austin and Addison Nance also drove in two runs each in leading the Glen Rose softball team to a 10-3 District 6-4A road victory over Stephenville last Friday.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 14-4 overall and 2-0 in district play, with a big home game with Lampasas on Thursday at 6:30 at TIger Softball Stadium.

“Right now our focus is on Lampasas,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said. “They are sitting at 2-0 in district as well and will be a formidable opponent. It’s going to have a playoff vibe to it, so we would like to pack as many people as we can.”

In their first two district games, the Lady Tigers have scored 25 runs on 25 hits, including eight for extra bases, while the pitching staff has allowed just three runs.

“Taylor (McKenzie) and Addison pitch very well for us,” Miller said. “In all honesty, having two pitchers of their caliber on the same staff doesn’t happen very often at the smaller schools, so I feel blessed that they are a part of this team. It can set you apart from other schools who have to rely on one pitcher who throws most of the innings.”

In the win over the Honeybees, the duo scattered eight hits, while in her four innings, Nance fanned five, while McKenzie struck out six.

The Lady Tigers scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, and the Honeybees answered with two in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at 2-2.

Glen Rose scored what proved to be the game-winner in the top of the second, and they came with two outs. McKenzie reached on a dropped third strike and later scored on an error. Bock later doubled home Callyn Miller, who reached on a single.

The Lady Tigers added three more runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh for added insurance.