Douglas, Cantwell garner all-state honors

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The postseason accolades continue to roll in for a pair of Glen Rose Lady Tigers.

Late last week, Jeana Douglas, a senior post, was named to two all-state basketball teams, and Hannah Cantwell, a senior guard, was named to one.

“They are two girls who have poured their heart and soul into our program,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “Jeana really emerged last year as one of our top scorers, and she continued to improve this year. Hannah had an injury early in the season last year that took her a while to recover. She really never seemed to get into a rhythm last year, but she really came on this season and led us to the regional tournament.”

On March 25, Douglas and Cantwell were named to the Class 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Team and one day later, Douglas one of 20 players named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A All-State Team.

“We had Breanna Baker and Hailey Ibarra last year followed by Jeana and Hannah this year,” Ghazal said. “It’s a catch-22 of sorts. To be able to garner all state accolades, the team has to be really good and advance multiple rounds in the playoffs, and then you need some players to perform at an all state level.”

Douglas, who was named the District 6-4A Co-MVP, led the Lady Tigers in scoring at 13.7 points per game and rebounding at 7.4 caroms per game, while Cantwell, who was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in District 6-4A, averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The Lady Tigers finished the season 26-4 and advanced to the Class 4A regional semifinal where they lost to Canyon, 53-27.